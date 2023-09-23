Reintegration Minister urges Ukrainians to leave Crimea until liberation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians to leave Russian-occupied Crimea until it is liberated from Russian occupation.

“I once again urge Ukrainians, if possible, to leave Crimea. It is advisable to wait for the peninsula's liberation, (for it to be) in Ukraine-controlled territory, or (in that of) third countries,” she said in a Telegram post on Sept. 23.

It is unclear how many Ukrainians live under Russian occupation in Crimea.

The announcement follows several attacks on Crimea. The Ukrainian military has claimed responsibility for some of those attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 22 that a Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged the Russian Black Fleet's headquarters.