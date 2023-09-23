Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reintegration Minister urges Ukrainians to leave Crimea until liberation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 23, 2023 7:48 PM 1 min read
A general view of the Crimean Bridge which connects Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region on July 25, 2023. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians to leave Russian-occupied Crimea until it is liberated from Russian occupation.

“I once again urge Ukrainians, if possible, to leave Crimea. It is advisable to wait for the peninsula's liberation, (for it to be) in Ukraine-controlled territory, or (in that of) third countries,” she said in a Telegram post on Sept. 23.

It is unclear how many Ukrainians live under Russian occupation in Crimea.

The announcement follows several attacks on Crimea. The Ukrainian military has claimed responsibility for some of those attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 22 that a Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged the Russian Black Fleet's headquarters.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
