Explosions, fire reported near Kerch in occupied Crimea, local media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rang out across multiple cities in occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 16, the Crimean Wind telegram channel claimed, citing resident reports. A fire was reported near the city of Kerch, in the area of the Kerch ferry crossing.

Residents in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Kerch heard explosions around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to local media reports. Unconfirmed reports of another fire near the city of Simferopol were reported.

The Kerch bridge connecting occupied Crimea with mainland Russia was also reportedly closed to traffic, local residents reported.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims, and Ukraine has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has regularly launched attacks on occupied Crimea as well as neighbouring Krasnodar Krai.



