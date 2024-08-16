Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Explosions, fire reported near Kerch in occupied Crimea, local media reports

by Dmytro Basmat August 16, 2024 4:36 AM 1 min read
A view taken on Oct. 12, 2022, shows the Kerch Bridge that links Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia, near Kerch, which was hit by a blast on Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rang out across multiple cities in occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 16, the Crimean Wind telegram channel claimed, citing resident reports. A fire was reported near the city of Kerch, in the area of the Kerch ferry crossing.

Residents in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Kerch heard explosions around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to local media reports. Unconfirmed reports of another fire near the city of Simferopol were reported.

The Kerch bridge connecting occupied Crimea with mainland Russia was also reportedly closed to traffic, local residents reported.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims, and Ukraine has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has regularly launched attacks on occupied Crimea as well as neighbouring Krasnodar Krai.

Kursk Oblast residents evacuated to Russian-occupied Crimea, media says
Evacuated residents of Russia’s Kursk Oblast are being taken to recreational facilities in Russian-occupied Crimea, Suspilne Crimea reported on Aug. 15.
Author: Dmytro Basmat
2:50 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.
