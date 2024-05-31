Ukraine strikes ferry crossing, oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, General Staff confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces struck a ferry crossing and an oil depot at Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar Krai with missiles overnight on May 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Port Kavkaz lies at the Kerch Strait, which divides Russia from occupied Crimea. Only one day earlier, the Ukrainian military reported on a strike against the ferry crossing at the Kerch port on the Crimean side of the strait with U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.

Telegram channels and Russian authorities reported a fire at the oil depot earlier in the day. The General Staff said that the depot was damaged by several Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles but did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.

The military added that explosions at targeted areas were confirmed, but "the accuracy with which they were hit is being investigated."

Russian authorities claim that there are multiple casualties among the employees of the oil depot as a result of the strike. The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Another oil depot in Krasnodar Krai was hit in a drone attack, according to the statement.

The operation was reportedly carried out in cooperation between various branches of Ukraine's Armed Forces, including the Navy.

"'Modern' and 'effective' Russian air defenses again proved useless against our missiles and drones and could not protect the Russian military's important logistics and supply facilities," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel.