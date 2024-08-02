Skip to content
Crimean Bridge could be destroyed in coming months, Budanov says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2024 12:18 AM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is working on a "complex solution" that could destroy the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea in the coming months, Kyiv's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Aug. 2.

Speaking to national TV, he said "work is ongoing" to take out the structure which connects the Russian mainland with the peninsula, and has been a crucial supply route for the Russian military in Ukraine.

"Everyone is working on long-range strikes and (the destruction of the Crimean bridge),"he said in comments reported by Ukrinform.

"All this requires, let's say, a complex solution."

When asked if the bridge would be destroyed in the next few months, he replied: "There are chances."

The bridge was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023, prompting Russia to take steps to further defend the structure.

A floating construction crane reportedly was spotted in the Kerch Strait last month, and the number of barges to protect the bridge from Ukrainian naval drones has increased.

Russian proxy authorities in occupied Crimea regularly shut down traffic on the bridge amid reports of explosions and drone strikes.

Ukraine's Navy said in June that destroying the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea would not have the same effect now because Russia barely uses it for military purposes anymore.

Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), did not rule out that Russia may try to use the structure for weapons supplies again after it is fully restored.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
