Russia reportedly fortifies Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea

by Kateryna Denisova July 24, 2024 9:24 PM 2 min read
This picture taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows damaged parts of the Kerch Bridge that links occupied Crimea to Russia, which was hit by a blast on Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is reinforcing the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea, Krym Realii reported on July 24, citing witnesses.

The bridge connects the Russian mainland with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula and has long been a crucial supply route for the Russian military in Ukraine.

Construction on the 19-kilometer-long bridge began after the illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014 and was completed in 2018.

The bridge was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023. Following these attacks, Russian proxies further fortified the bridge with underwater barriers.

A floating construction crane was spotted in the Kerch Strait, and the number of barges to protect the bridge from Ukrainian naval drones has increased, the media outlet reported.

Russian proxy authorities in occupied Crimea regularly shut down traffic on the bridge amid reports of explosions and drone strikes.

According to Ukraine's Navy, destroying the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea now would not have the same effect now because Russia barely uses it for military purposes anymore. Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), did not rule out that Russia may try to use the structure for weapons supplies again after it is fully restored.

Russia's alternative to the Kerch Bridge, a railroad between Russia's port city Rostov-on-Don and occupied Crimea, could a "serious problem," to Kyiv, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
