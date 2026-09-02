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'State-sponsored terrorism' — EU's Kallas blasts Russia over Leipzig hybrid attack

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by Chris Powers
'State-sponsored terrorism' — EU's Kallas blasts Russia over Leipzig hybrid attack
European Commission High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas speaks to the media during an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Wicklow, Ireland, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Mostafa Darwish/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Editor's note: this article has been updated to include comments from the foreign ministers of Sweden and Germany.

Chief EU diplomat Kaja Kallas on Sept. 2 lambasted Moscow after Berlin accused Russia of an attempted drone attack against Leipzig Airport last month.

"It is clear that it has all the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism," Kallas told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Wicklow, Ireland, on Sept. 2, as European diplomats are set to discuss countermeasures against Russia.

Drones were discovered at Leipzig Airport on Aug. 4, one of which struck a cargo plane. Media reports, U.S. intelligence, and then the German government on Sept. 1, all identified Russia as responsible for the hybrid attack.

Kallas mentioned that the informal meeting is not set to make any decisions in response, but will discuss the issue and potential sanctions.

"We already have in the pipeline 1,600 listings for the military complex of Russia, and maybe there are more to be added... member states have brought even more," she said.

The so-called 22nd package of sanctions is set to be the largest number of restrictions placed on Russian entities in a single move, and EU leaders hope to approve the package sometime in the autumn.

After this, the bloc wants to move to a more agile system of identifying actors supporting the Russian war machine and then quickly applying restrictions.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard said said that the Leipzig attack was "aimed at dividing us and aimed at stopping support to Ukraine."

"We must remain united and increase our support to Ukraine," she said.

Comments made by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul moved in the same direction.

"Russia now has to know that its path to seek military solutions with violence, also with hybrid means, has failed ... and that's why we must very clearly support Ukraine."

read also

Germany officially blames Russia for drone attack attempt at Leipzig airport
Kaja KallasRussiaEU sanctionsEuropean UnionSanctions against RussiaSanctionsEuropean CommissionHybrid warfareEuropean CouncilIreland
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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