'State-sponsored terrorism' — EU's Kallas blasts Russia over Leipzig hybrid attack

Editor's note: this article has been updated to include comments from the foreign ministers of Sweden and Germany.

Chief EU diplomat Kaja Kallas on Sept. 2 lambasted Moscow after Berlin accused Russia of an attempted drone attack against Leipzig Airport last month.

"It is clear that it has all the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism," Kallas told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Wicklow, Ireland, on Sept. 2, as European diplomats are set to discuss countermeasures against Russia.

Drones were discovered at Leipzig Airport on Aug. 4, one of which struck a cargo plane. Media reports, U.S. intelligence, and then the German government on Sept. 1, all identified Russia as responsible for the hybrid attack.

Kallas mentioned that the informal meeting is not set to make any decisions in response, but will discuss the issue and potential sanctions.

"We already have in the pipeline 1,600 listings for the military complex of Russia, and maybe there are more to be added... member states have brought even more," she said.

The so-called 22nd package of sanctions is set to be the largest number of restrictions placed on Russian entities in a single move, and EU leaders hope to approve the package sometime in the autumn.

After this, the bloc wants to move to a more agile system of identifying actors supporting the Russian war machine and then quickly applying restrictions.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard said said that the Leipzig attack was "aimed at dividing us and aimed at stopping support to Ukraine."

"We must remain united and increase our support to Ukraine," she said.

Comments made by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul moved in the same direction.

"Russia now has to know that its path to seek military solutions with violence, also with hybrid means, has failed ... and that's why we must very clearly support Ukraine."