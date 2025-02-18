Europe at 'kids' table' in talks on Ukraine, Rheinmetall chief says

This audio is created with AI assistance

European countries have found themselves at "a separate kids' table" in the negotiations on Ukraine because of insufficient investment in their defense, Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall, said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Feb. 18.

Papperger's comments come as Russia and the U.S. began talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the war in Ukraine.

Neither Ukraine nor Europe has been invited to the main discussion, setting off alarm bells in Kyiv and capitals across the continent that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could reach an agreement without Ukraine and Europe’s involvement, and one that puts their future security in jeopardy.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, previously said that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

"If you don't invest, if you're not strong, they handle you like kids," Papperger said, adding that over the past 30 years, Europe has considered it acceptable to invest about 1% of GDP in defense.

As a result of insufficient investment in defense, Europe is now perceived as a child who must sit at a separate table while adults negotiate over Ukraine's future, according to Papperger.

"If parents have dinner, the kids have to sit at another table," he said. "The U.S. is negotiating with Russia, and no European is at the table — it has become very clear that the Europeans are the kids."

Papperger doubted that Trump's peace talks will really lead to Russia "stopping firing."

He also said that his company would benefit even if there was a ceasefire because Europe would continue to invest in armaments as it confronted the threat of potential Russian aggression.

Rheinmetall is one of the largest arms manufacturers in Europe. The company provides weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine under contracts with the German government, such as 155 mm artillery rounds, Leopard 1 tanks, mortar shells, and drone surveillance systems, among other weapons.

Rheinmetall also opened a military vehicle repair facility in Ukraine in June 2024, the first of four plants it plans to open in the country.