Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Europe, War, Peace Negotiations, Rheinmetall, Business
Edit post

Europe at 'kids' table' in talks on Ukraine, Rheinmetall chief says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 18, 2025 1:18 PM 2 min read
Armin Papperger, CEO of the German weapons producer Rheinmetall, addresses a virtual press conference at the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, on March 14, 2024. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European countries have found themselves at "a separate kids' table" in the negotiations on Ukraine because of insufficient investment in their defense, Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall, said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Feb. 18.

Papperger's comments come as Russia and the U.S. began talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the war in Ukraine.

Neither Ukraine nor Europe has been invited to the main discussion, setting off alarm bells in Kyiv and capitals across the continent that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could reach an agreement without Ukraine and Europe’s involvement, and one that puts their future security in jeopardy.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, previously said that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

"If you don't invest, if you're not strong, they handle you like kids," Papperger said, adding that over the past 30 years, Europe has considered it acceptable to invest about 1% of GDP in defense.

As a result of insufficient investment in defense, Europe is now perceived as a child who must sit at a separate table while adults negotiate over Ukraine's future, according to Papperger.

"If parents have dinner, the kids have to sit at another table," he said. "The U.S. is negotiating with Russia, and no European is at the table — it has become very clear that the Europeans are the kids."

Papperger doubted that Trump's peace talks will really lead to Russia "stopping firing."

He also said that his company would benefit even if there was a ceasefire because Europe would continue to invest in armaments as it confronted the threat of potential Russian aggression.

Rheinmetall is one of the largest arms manufacturers in Europe. The company provides weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine under contracts with the German government, such as 155 mm artillery rounds, Leopard 1 tanks, mortar shells, and drone surveillance systems, among other weapons.

Rheinmetall also opened a military vehicle repair facility in Ukraine in June 2024, the first of four plants it plans to open in the country.

Kurt Volker’s guide to US-Russia Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia
After years of political isolation sparked by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss how to bring an end to the war. Neither Ukraine nor Europe has been invited to the main discussion, setting off alarm bells in
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.