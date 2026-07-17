EU sanctions Russian drone manufacturers after deadly attacks on Kyiv

BRUSSELS, Belgium — EU ministers unanimously approved six new sanctions listings targeting Moscow's drone manufacturing and energy sectors on July 17.

The move comes in response to Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv on July 1 and July 5 that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more. Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, earlier wrote on X that she would propose new sanctions in response to the attacks.

"The more Moscow attacks civilians, the more sanctions must be imposed," she said.

The listings cover five entities, all part of Russia's ABS Electro group of companies, as well as the group's director, Irina Kharisova, according to an EU press release.

"Notably, these entities contribute to the development of systems which enhance the capacity of Russian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles – such as Shahed and Geran type drones – by increasing their resistance against electronic warfare," reads the EU statement.

Kharisova is also director of the company ABS ZEIM Automation, which the EU's official sanctions listing explains provides equipment to Russian oil and gas companies, a "substantial source of revenue" for the Russian government.

The new EU measures were hailed by Ukraine's sanctions chief, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, as "an important step in increasing pressure on the Russian military-industrial complex."

Vlasiuk added that the EU's latest sanctions mirror those imposed by Kyiv in March 2026, before calling on allies to better synchronize their actions.

"The faster such decisions are synchronized among the countries of the sanctions coalition, the fewer opportunities Russia will have to maintain production of critical components for its weapons," he said.

The U.K. and the EU jointly issued sanctions for the first time days earlier, placing restrictions on Russia's cyber war complex on July 13.

On July 14, Ukraine unlocked the next set of reforms it needs to undertake to become an EU member, which included fully imposing the sanctions that have been issued by the bloc.

As it stands, Kyiv has already implemented 95% of the EU's sanctions.