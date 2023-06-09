Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
White House: Iran helping Moscow build drone factory in Russia

by Martin Fornusek June 9, 2023 8:09 PM 1 min read
An Iranian loitering munition flies over Kyiv during an attack on Oct. 17, 2022, amid the Russian strike on central Kyiv. (Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images)
Iran is providing Moscow with materials to build a drone factory in Russia, the White House announced on June 9.

According to U.S. officials, these efforts are meant to provide a steady supply of weaponry for Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Citing the U.S. intelligence, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the plant in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan could become operational in early 2024.

The plans for a factory that could produce Iranian-designed drones in Russia were reported by The Wall Street Journal in February.

Iran has provided Russia with weaponry throughout its invasion of Ukraine. This included Shahed kamikaze drones, widely used in air strikes across the country.

Both Ukraine and its Western partners have imposed sanctions against Tehran for its support of Russian aggression.

CNN: Iran likely ships drones to Russia through Caspian Sea
Tehran is likely using the Caspian Sea shipping route to supply Moscow with weapon supplies, including the Shahed kamikaze drones, CNN wrote on May 26.
Author: Martin Fornusek
