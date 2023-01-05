Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CNN: Parts made by 13 US companies found in Iranian drone downed in Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2023 10:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian intelligence has found 40 components produced by 13 U.S. companies in one of Russia's Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones downed in Ukraine in the fall, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian intelligence assessment.

The remaining 12 drone parts were made by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China, according to the assessment.

Experts told CNN that there is no evidence that any of these companies are in violation of U.S. sanctions laws and are knowingly exporting their technology for Iran’s use in drones.

Many companies promise to increase monitoring but it is often very challenging for manufacturers to control where these parts end up in the global market, experts said.

It is not the first time Western-made parts were found in Iranian kamikaze drones.

In November, Ukrainian civic watchdog StateWatch and the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, an NGO, published an investigation finding that Shahed drones, with the exception of the engine, consist entirely of foreign-made parts.

CNN reported on Dec. 21 that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had established a task force to investigate how Western technology ended up in Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

“We are looking at ways to target Iranian UAV production through sanctions, export controls, and talking to private companies whose parts have been used in the production. We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones,” U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told CNN.

In November, the U.S. imposed sanctions against companies and individuals involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

The EU and Canada have also sanctioned Iran over its supply of kamikaze drones to Moscow.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.