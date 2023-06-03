Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Danilov: Russian Shahed drones contain parts made by Ukraine's allies

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2023 11:33 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Parts produced by Ukraine's allies were found in Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russian forces use to launch deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities far from the battlefield, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on June 3.

Speaking on television, Danilov said that Ukraine dismantled the Shahed drones and "found parts there that are not produced either in Iran or in Russia."

Danilov suggested that these parts – without elaborating further about its origin or what they are – could have been delivered to Russia before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as  drones were mostly produced in 2019-2021.

But the official stressed that it is vital to look into how Western spare parts that Moscow could use for the drones are ending up in Russia or Iran despite the sanctions.

Danilov's comments come as more media reports unveil that Russia's Shahed drones contain components manufactured in Western countries.

CNN reported this April, citing an analysis of the U.K.-based Conflict Armament Research (CAR) investigating weapons’ components, that the Shaheds Iran sells to Russia are "powered by an engine based on German technology – technology illicitly acquired by Iran almost 20 years ago."

The report said that the conclusion was reached by examining components found in Ukraine.

Over the past few weeks, Russian forces have intensified their drone attacks and airstrikes on the capital Kyiv.

The last Russian drone attack on Kyiv involving Shaheds took place overnight on  June 1, the Air Force and local authorities said, but they were all shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.

Ukraine's military has said that Russia uses cheaper, more expendable drones to distract air defense, hoping to clear the way for missiles, as well as to find the location of air defense systems.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

