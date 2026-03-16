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EU sanctions 9 Russians for war crimes committed in Bucha

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by Polina Moroziuk
EU sanctions 9 Russians for war crimes committed in Bucha
Exhumation of bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, April 13, 2022 (Pavlo Bahmut/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The European Union imposed sanctions on nine Russian individuals accused of war crimes committed during Russia's occupation of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, the Council of the EU announced on March 16.

The decision comes as the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre approaches. Over  1,400 civilians were killed in the Bucha District, including 637 in Bucha itself, during Russia's occupation between February and March 2022. Many victims were later found executed, their bodies left on streets, or buried in mass graves.

Among those sanctioned is Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, the former commander of Russia's Eastern Military District and the most senior Russian officer on the ground in Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion. According to the EU, he was the lead commander when Russian troops entered Bucha.

The sanctions also target several other senior Russian military officials who commanded units operating in Bucha and nearby towns, including Hostomel, Irpin, and Borodianka.

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"In their roles, they led their units at the time hundreds of civilians were murdered, in some cases as a result of brutal executions," the EU Council said.

One of the listed individuals is also responsible for the adoption and illegal deportation of a child from Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, the EU said.

"These actions constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes," the Council said.

The nine individuals now face asset freezes and travel bans, while EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds.

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The EU currently sanctions around 2,600 Russian individuals and entities linked to Moscow's war against Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers are also expected to meet in Bucha to mark the anniversary of the city's liberation from Russian occupation and to discuss further measures related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

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The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
BuchaUkraineKyiv OblastRussian war crimes
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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