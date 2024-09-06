EU provides $44 million for energy aid ahead of winter

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU is providing Ukraine with a $44 million (40 million euro) humanitarian aid package to assist with energy repair works ahead of winter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sept. 6.

"Russia is relentlessly targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Temperatures will soon go down, so we are stepping up our humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need," von der Leyen posted on X.

The new package will provide funds for repair works, electricity, heating, and shelter, von der Leyen said.

Ukrainians have been living with intermittent power outages throughout the summer since Russia stepped up its campaign of strikes targeting energy infrastructure in March.

Russia launched what Ukraine's Air Force described as the largest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Aug. 26, striking 15 oblasts across the country. The attack damaged energy infrastructure, killed seven civilians, and injured 47 more.

Economy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced during her visit to Washington on Aug. 31 that Ukraine is set to receive $800 million from the U.S. to help stabilize its severely damaged energy infrastructure.