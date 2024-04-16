Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, EU, Energy infrastructure, Energy security
Edit post

EU energy commissioner backs increased electricity imports to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert April 16, 2024 5:01 AM 2 min read
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson arrives for an informal EU Energy Ministers meeting in the Palais d'Egmont (Egmont Palace) on April 15, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson supports Ukraine's proposal to increase its capacity for electricity imports from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on April 15.

Simson and Halushchenko met on the sidelines of an informal meeting of E.U. energy ministers in Brussels. Halushchenko discussed the urgent energy infrastructure needs Ukraine faces amid an ongoing Russian assault on the country's power grid.

"The Russians want to achieve a complete blackout of Ukraine," Halushchenko told the ministers.

"Therefore, it is very important to consolidate our efforts in order to resist Russian aggression next winter."

Halushchenko urged EU member states to assist in Ukraine's recovery, which involves not only repairing damaged facilities but also increasing generation capacity and developing decentralization solutions.

80% of DTEK’s energy capacity damaged, destroyed after Russian March attacks
In March, Russian attacks damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK, the company’s Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said on March 30.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

In particular,  Halushchenko called for a loosening of the restrictions that govern the cross-border electricity trade between Ukraine and other ENTSO-E countries. ENTSO-E represents 39 different operators in 35 European countries, and its interconnected electrical grid is the largest in the world.

"Thermal and hydropower generation, as well as electricity transmission system facilities, suffered the greatest losses. The most difficult situation remains with the electricity supply in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, which are located in close proximity to the Russian border and are subject to regular shelling with all types of weapons," he said.

According to the Energy Ministry, Simson supported an ENTSO-E solution to increase electricity imports. Simson also highlighted the importance of the EU's Energy Support Fund for Ukraine in purchasing equipment necessary for Ukraine's infrastructure recovery.  

Halushchenko went on to discuss Russian attacks on Ukrainian gas infrastructure and described the attacks as a threat to European energy security.

"Ukraine's energy infrastructure — the electricity transmission system, gas transportation system, and underground gas storage facilities — has long been part of the overall European energy system, and therefore any attack on the Ukrainian energy sector jeopardizes the EU's energy security. That is why non-standard responses to the unprecedented challenges Ukraine is facing must be found," he said.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine’s air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:20 AM

Zelensky: Allies can defend Ukraine in the same way as they protected Israel.

"By defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that unity (among allies) is not only possible but 100% effective," Zelensky said after a meeting with top military and security officials . "The allies' decisive actions prevented the success of terrorism and loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Netherlands, Germany, Canada to send drones to Ukraine.

Canada will send 450 SkyRanger multi-mission drones, while the Netherlands, in collaboration with Denmark and Germany, will supply Ukraine with Heidrun RQ-35 reconnaissance drones worth 200 million euros ($213 million).
1:34 PM

Macron says he hopes for Olympic truce.

"We want to work towards the Olympic truce and I think that this is an opportunity on which I will try to involve many of our partners," Macron said, speaking to BFMTV 100 days before the Olympics start in Paris.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.