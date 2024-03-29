Skip to content
Russia launches large-scale attack against Ukraine, 6 civilians injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2024 8:02 AM 2 min read
Several buildings were destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during Russia's latest attack against Ukraine overnight on March 29. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities in the early hours of March 29.

The attacks targeted nearly every region of Ukraine, including the far-western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. Multiple explosions were heard in Dnipro, the regional capital of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Attacks on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight damaged critical infrastructure and left one man hospitalized, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Several energy facilities were damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and a housing cooperative was destroyed in the city of Kamianske, injuring five people, including a 5-year-old girl, two women and two men, according to the governor. One of the men was hospitalized is in a serious condition.

Russian forces launched waves of drones and missiles overnight, including Tu-95 bombers from the Russian city of Murmansk, MiG-31K aircraft from Savasleyka air base in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, the Air Force reported.

At least 10 drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Obalst, as well as four missiles over the city of Dnipro, governor reported.

Explosions were also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khemelnytskyi.

Poland announced it had scrambled military jets in order to defend Polish airspace during the attack.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid. The March 22 mass attack damaged the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station.

A recent major attack on March 24 saw 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones attack targeting eight regions in the west, center, north, and south of Ukraine. The attacks damaged critical infrastructure and left at least 76,000 people without heating.

Reductions in Ukraine's air defense capacity have limited the number of Russian missiles and drones the military can shoot down during attacks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
