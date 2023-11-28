Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Multi-year synchronization project between Ukrenergo, European power operators completed

by Nate Ostiller November 28, 2023 10:27 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes only. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The project to synchronize the state grid operator Ukrenergo to its counterparts in continental Europe has been completed, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) reported on Nov. 28.

The project, which began in 2017, originally stipulated a set of conditions that Ukrenergo would need to fulfill in order to establish the "permanent interconnection between the power systems of Continental Europe and Ukraine."

The Nov. 28 announcement was an indication that all the conditions had been fulfilled.

ENTSO-E represents 39 different operators in 35 European countries, and its interconnected electrical grid is the largest in the world.

"This achievement will help to significantly increase the flexibility and reliability of our grid operation and create conditions for expanding cooperation. This is the result of many years of persistent work, which has been particularly challenging since the outbreak of full-scale war," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the CEO of Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo and other Ukrainian energy companies have faced significant stress as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion and subsequent attacks on the energy grid.

Ukraine state-owned enterprises weekly — Issue 111
Editor’s Note: This is issue 112 of Ukrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly, covering events from Nov. 18-24. The Kyiv Independent is reposting it with permission. Ukrainian SOE Weekly is an independent weekly digest based on a compilation of the most important news related to state-owned enterpri…
The Kyiv IndependentUkrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.