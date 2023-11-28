Multi-year synchronization project between Ukrenergo, European power operators completed

This audio is created with AI assistance

The project to synchronize the state grid operator Ukrenergo to its counterparts in continental Europe has been completed, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) reported on Nov. 28.

The project, which began in 2017, originally stipulated a set of conditions that Ukrenergo would need to fulfill in order to establish the "permanent interconnection between the power systems of Continental Europe and Ukraine."

The Nov. 28 announcement was an indication that all the conditions had been fulfilled.

ENTSO-E represents 39 different operators in 35 European countries, and its interconnected electrical grid is the largest in the world.

"This achievement will help to significantly increase the flexibility and reliability of our grid operation and create conditions for expanding cooperation. This is the result of many years of persistent work, which has been particularly challenging since the outbreak of full-scale war," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the CEO of Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo and other Ukrainian energy companies have faced significant stress as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion and subsequent attacks on the energy grid.