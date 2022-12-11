Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Erdogan, Putin hold a phone call, discuss 'grain deal'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2022 4:22 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Dec. 11, according to Ergodan’s Office.

In a phone call, the two again discussed Putin’s proposal to create a natural gas hub in Turkey. Neither the Kremlin nor Ergodan’s Office provided details about the matter.

The two leaders also discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the U.N.-backed deal that was signed by Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in July to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid Russia’s full-scale invasion. Since July, over 300 vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports with over 6.9 million metric tons of grain for Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. In November, the agreement was extended for four more months.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Erdogan talked about some "obstacles" to food exports from Russia, which have to be "eliminated." The Kremlin said this is related to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Earlier in October, Russia threatened to withdraw from the deal unless the UN helps with "allowing the exports of Russian grains and fertilizers." Russia alleged that the exports are restricted due to the Western sanctions. However, the U.S. and Europe say they did not target Russian grain and fertilizer exports by sanctions imposed due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In November, Reuters reported that Russia was asking the West to ease sanctions on state agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank in order to facilitate Russian grain exports.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also gave Erdogan his "assessment" of the situation in Ukraine. The Kremlin didn't provide details.

Earlier on Dec. 9, Erdogan said he plans to speak with President Volodymyr Zelensky following his conversation with Putin, but he didn’t specify the date.

Explainer: What’s up with the ‘grain deal’ and Russia?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.