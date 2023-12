This audio is created with AI assistance

After Russia's mass attack on power system facilities in several Ukrainian regions on Oct. 31, the government will introduce emergency electricity cutoffs across Ukraine, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Russian forces have struck energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, and Chernivtsi Oblast.