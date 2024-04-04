Skip to content
Economy Ministry: Allies donate over $700 million in demining aid to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert April 5, 2024 1:40 AM 2 min read
A sapper defuses an anti-tank mine as a consolidated squad of the Explosives Service of Ukraine carries out demining work in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 24, 2023. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine has received over $700 million for humanitarian demining projects for 2022-2027 from international partners, the Economy Ministry announced on April 4.

The announcement came on International Mine Risk Education and Assistance Day, observed globally on April 4 to raise awarness of mine threats and promote demining efforts.

"Through joint work, it is possible to return land to productive use, protect the population from the effects of explosive hazards, and strengthen the mine action system in Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry identified the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Japan, and E.U. countries as key donors, among other partners.

Demining efforts will be carried out by the government in coordination with leading experts in the field and emergency response services, the ministry said. Leading coordinators include the country's Sectoral Working Group, which brings together donors, and the Mine Action Cluster, relaunched in March 2024 to be "a platform for programmatic coordination of relevant actors."

Ukrainian officials have reported that nearly a third of Ukraine's land, totaling around 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Deep minefields between Ukrainian troops and entrenched Russian positions Ukraine played a significant role in halting the 2023 counteroffensive and preventing the liberation of occupied territories.

The ministry said on April 4 that mine-related explosions have killed 296 civilians and injured 665 others.

Lithuania announced in July 2023 that it would assemble a coalition to assist Kyiv in its demining programs. The coalition currently includes about 20 countries.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Author: Abbey Fenbert
