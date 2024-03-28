Skip to content
Mine explosions kill civilian, injure another in Kherson Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil March 28, 2024 8:01 AM 1 min read
A warning sign that says "Danger! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Explosions in Kherson Oblast caused by mines killed one man and injured another, regional officials reported on March 27.

The mine detonated in the village of Chervony Mayak, where one of the men died on the scene.

The other victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered severe trauma injuries including amputation of both legs. He is currently in the hospital in critical condition, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Ukrainian officials reported that nearly a third of Ukraine's land, totaling around 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February, 2022. Over 270 Ukrainians, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and other explosives since then.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in October 2023 that mines threaten the lives of around six million Ukrainians.

Prokudin urged residents not to touch any suspicious objects they find and to report the findings to the police or rescuers. At least two years will be required to de-mine Ukrainian-controlled territory in Kherson Oblast, the governor said in March.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
