Drone strike damages railway line in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, governor claims

Debris from an intercepted drone damaged the contact network of a railway in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on Dec. 28, regional Governor Alexander Gusev alleged.

Russian air defense units downed over 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Voronezh Oblast, Gusev said. Fragments from one of the drones struck the overhead contact system of a local railway.

The damage resulted in the delay of at least one train, and ongoing delays are expected, Gusev said. Emergency services are currently at work on the scene. No casualties have been reported from the drone attack.

The governor did not identify the district where damage occurred.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gusev's claims.

Kyiv launches regular drone strikes against Russian territory, targeting military and industrial facilities to undermine Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Gusev alleged that a Ukrainian drone strike targeted two industrial facilities in Voronezh Oblast on Oct. 27.