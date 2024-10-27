Drone damages industrial facility in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from a downed drone struck an industrial facility in Russia's Voronezh Oblast the evening of Oct. 27, regional governor Alexander Gusev said via his official Telegram channel.

Russian air defense units intercepted multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the region, Gusev claimed.

"As a result of the fall of one UAV, an annex to a utility room at an industrial enterprise was damaged," he said.

According to Gusev, no casualties have been reported. The Astra Telegram channel posted video footage purporting to show an explosion at a facility in Voronezh Oblast at the time of the reported drone strike.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 27 that seven drones were shot down over Voronezh, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts.

Kyiv has not yet commented on these reports.

Ukraine has launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's military infrastructure and oil industry.

Ukraine on Oct. 4 attacked the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants storage base near the village of Anna in Voronezh Oblast, according to the General Staff. A source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent later that the oil depot was struck by drones operated by the SBU.