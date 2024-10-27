Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Voronezh Oblast, Drones, Drone attack, Attacks on Russia
Edit post

Drone damages industrial facility in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, governor says

by Abbey Fenbert October 27, 2024 11:07 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian drone takes off into the sky against the background of sunset on June 28, 2024, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from a downed drone struck an industrial facility in Russia's Voronezh Oblast the evening of Oct. 27, regional governor Alexander Gusev said via his official Telegram channel.

Russian air defense units intercepted multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the region, Gusev claimed.

"As a result of the fall of one UAV, an annex to a utility room at an industrial enterprise was damaged," he said.

According to Gusev, no casualties have been reported. The Astra Telegram channel posted video footage purporting to show an explosion at a facility in Voronezh Oblast at the time of the reported drone strike.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 27 that seven drones were shot down over Voronezh, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts.

Kyiv has not yet commented on these reports.

Ukraine has launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's military infrastructure and oil industry.

Ukraine on Oct. 4 attacked the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants storage base near the village of Anna in Voronezh Oblast, according to the General Staff. A source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent later that the oil depot was struck by drones operated by the SBU.

Kamyshin: Drone and missile deep strikes into Russia — Ukraine has know-how, needs money
Ukraine says it has the know-how to produce more much-needed drones as well as missiles for strikes deep into Russia, and all it needs is financial backing from Western allies. “We’ve got all the knowledge, we’ve got all the capabilities in place,” Alexander Kamyshin, advisor to President Volodymyr…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.