Ukrainian drones target Russian alcohol plants overnight, local authorities claim

Ukrainian drones attacked four plants in Tula, Tambov and Voronezh oblasts in Russia overnight on Oct. 22, Russian local authorities claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses destroyed 11 drones over Bryansk Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, two over Kursk Oblast, one over Tula Oblast, and one over Orel Oblast.

In Tambov Oblast, a Ukrainian drone reportedly set to fire the Biokhim distillery in the town of Rasskazovo, according to Governor Maxim Egorov.

According to the Biokhim website, it produces "products of strategic importance for the state," in particular ethanol, a solvent which is used in the manufacture of a wide range of products including explosives.

Two more distilleries came under the attack in the settlements of Efremov and Luzhkovsky in Tula Oblast overnight, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said.

Alexander Gusev, Voronezh Oblast governor, claimed a drone attack caused a minor fire on one of the floors of an industrial enterprise.

No casualties have reported.

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the reports, which cannot be verified independently.

Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes against airbases and other military facilities in an effort to weaken the more powerful Russian Air Force and curb Moscow's ability to launch devastating aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities.