Drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on June 16 following a drone attack, local authorities said.

The regional operational headquarters said the blaze erupted at the facility after drone debris fell on the site.

"Due to the fall of UAV debris, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the village of Poltavskaya, Krasnoarmeysky District," the operational headquarters said in a social media post.

The independent monitoring channel Exilenova+ also reported the strike and subsequent fire, publishing images and videos purportedly shared by local residents.

Authorities said no fatalities or injuries were reported. Thirty-two personnel and seven pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The road between Poltavskaya and the nearby settlement of Trudobelikovsky was temporarily closed following the attack, while emergency and rescue services were dispatched to the scene, officials said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports at the time of publication.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the reported attack.

Krasnodar Krai, a strategic region along Russia's Black Sea coast, has increasingly come under Ukrainian drone attacks as Kyiv extends the range of its strikes deep into Russian territory.