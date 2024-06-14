Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A drone attack in the city of Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast caused a fire and disruptions to the local power supply, Russian officials and news outlets reported early on June 14.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack left some parts of the area without power.

"Several settlements have fallen into the blackout zone," Golubev said.

A fire also broke out in the city, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported. Local residents reported hearing explosions.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast. Reports of drone attacks against the region's oil infrastructure have increased in spring 2024.

The region's Morozovsk district is also home to a Russian military airbase.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry and military hardware.