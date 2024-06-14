Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire

by Abbey Fenbert June 14, 2024 6:16 AM 1 min read
Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 16, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A drone attack in the city of Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast caused a fire and disruptions to the local power supply, Russian officials and news outlets reported early on June 14.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack left some parts of the area without power.

"Several settlements have fallen into the blackout zone," Golubev said.

A fire also broke out in the city, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported. Local residents reported hearing explosions.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast. Reports of drone attacks against the region's oil infrastructure have increased in spring 2024.

The region's Morozovsk district is also home to a Russian military airbase.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry and military hardware.

