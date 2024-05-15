Russian official: Drones strike oil depot in Rostov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two drones struck an oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast the morning of May 15, causing explosions at the facility, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed.

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry this spring. Kyiv officials say these attacks are carried out to undermine Russia's military operations and retaliate against Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Golubev said that two drones hit a refinery in Rostov Oblast's Proletarsky district, causing two explosions on site.

The attack did not cause a fire at the facility and there were no casualties, according to Golubev.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast. A previous attack on the region's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in March caused the plant to partially shut down operations.

Strikes against Russian energy targets have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has the right to use its own weapons to strike deep inside Russia.