The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Combat medics, Medicine, Medics
Edit post

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia

by Kateryna Hodunova September 17, 2024 9:41 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The logo of the association Doctors without Borders. (Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian organization that focuses on providing medical aid in conflict zones, announced on Sept. 16 that its programs in Russia will be closed.

Doctors Without Borders has been working in Russia since 1992. For 32 years, the organization has been engaged in the treatment and prevention of tuberculosis and HIV, assistance to the homeless, and humanitarian aid in Chechnya, Ingushetia, and Dagestan.

The organization said that throughout the full-scale invasion, it was providing assistance to Russian citizens affected by Moscow's war in Ukraine and to Ukrainian citizens "who crossed into Russia from Ukraine."

Nearly 1.3 million displaced Ukrainians have been registered in Russia as of December 2023, with the U.N. expressing "concerns regarding their legal status, rights, and access to services within the country." Research by Amnesty International showed that "many displaced Ukrainians end up inside Russia or Russia-occupied territories involuntarily, even if they are not physically forced to move."

Doctors Without Borders said it was carrying out this work "in partnership with local NGOs in the Belgorod and Rostov regions in the south of Russia."

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register of affiliate and representative offices of foreign NGOs, the statement read.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to close our activities in Russia. Our organization's work is guided by independence, impartiality, neutrality, and medical ethics. We provide assistance based on the needs," said Yashovardhan, head of the Russian programs.

The reason for the Justice Ministry's decision to exclude the organization's branch was not specified.

The register shows only two branches of the organization as of Sept. 15, 2024: "Doctors Without Borders" (Belgium) and "Doctors Without Borders" (France). The first was removed from the register in 2009, while the second one, listed in 2006, has no removal date. The affiliate "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) was de-registered in July 2024.

"We are very sad to conclude our programs in the country as many people in need of medical and humanitarian assistance will now be left without the support we could have provided them. Doctors Without Borders would like to still work in Russia again, if and when possible," Norman Sitali, operations manager responsible for programs in Russia, said.

Doctors Without Borders was founded in 1971 by a group of French doctors and journalists to help people in war zones, epidemics, and natural disasters. Since then, the organization has been present in more than 70 countries.

Doctors Without Borders says office in Donetsk Oblast ‘bombed and completely destroyed’
Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organization that provides help in conflict zones, reported on April 5 that its office in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast was “bombed and completely destroyed.”
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
11:58 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine invites UN, Red Cross to Kyiv-held part of Kursk Oblast.

"Since the first day of the Kursk operation, Ukraine's Defense Forces demonstrated full adherence to international humanitarian law as a professional army with high standards and values of freedom and human life," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.