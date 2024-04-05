Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Doctors Without Borders says office in Donetsk Oblast 'bombed and completely destroyed'

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 5:54 PM 2 min read
An employee of Doctors Without Borders' office in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, stands in front of the office's destroyed building after an overnight attack on April 5, 2024. (Doctors Without Borders/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organization that provides help in conflict zones, reported on April 5 that its office in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast was "bombed and completely destroyed."

Settlements in the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, such as Pokrovsk, suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

The organization's office in Pokrovsk, around 50 kilometers northwest of the Russian-occupied regional capital, Donetsk, came under attack at about 3 a.m. local time, Doctors Without Borders said on Facebook.

The office's employees were not wounded, but five local residents who were nearby at the time suffered injuries, according to the report.

"We condemn the attack on the office that provided emergency medical humanitarian aid to people in Donetsk Oblast," the organization added.

"Doctors Without Borders calls for the protection of its facilities, as well as civilians, humanitarian organizations and health care workers."

Ukraine’s ‘angels’ who look after, evacuate civilians left in front-line Donbas
TORSKE-ZAKINTE, DONETSK OBLAST – An armored minibus speeds through the rubble-lined streets of Torske, a front-line village in Donetsk Oblast precariously close to Russian positions. The bus, which belongs to the White Angels — a special unit of Ukraine’s National Police — is on its way to the vill…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

"The attack on our office is far from an isolated incident," said Vincenzo Porpiglia, Doctors Without Borders' emergency coordinator in Ukraine. "Destruction of civilian infrastructure has been a characteristic feature of this war for a long time."

In his morning update on the consequences of Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that two people had been killed and another nine had been injured, including five in Pokrovsk.

Filashkin also said that 17 houses had been damaged in the Pokrovsk attack.

Since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014, local and international charities and volunteers have been risking their lives to help civilians in front-line areas. This is not the first time they have come under attack.

A Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone reportedly struck a volunteer's car in the front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 26, destroying a part of humanitarian aid for locals.

In September last year, two foreign volunteers were killed, and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.