A deputy commander of Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade has been detained, the unit confirmed on April 17, saying it supports an ongoing pre-trial investigation.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the detained officer is reportedly Maksym Bobrovskyi, and the case may involve alleged bribery linked to transfers between military units. Law enforcement agencies have not publicly commented on the detention.

Ukraine's Ground Forces told Ukrainska Pravda they could not disclose details of the investigation but said they are assisting it and urged the public to wait for a court ruling.

Under the current rules, all requests to transfer out of brigades must be personally signed off by the unit's commander.

With no easy solutions to the problem of poorly-run units and ineffective commanders, the rules can lead to increased AWOL or desertion rates on one hand, or create a market for corruption on the other.

Despite the case, the 58th Brigade said it continues to hold defensive positions on the Kharkiv front and carry out its assigned combat tasks.

The 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, is a unit of Ukraine's Ground Forces established in 2015. It has taken part in key battles in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts since the start of the war in eastern Ukraine, including in Avdiivka, Pisky, and Toretsk.

During Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the brigade helped repel Russian forces in Chernihiv Oblast and later fought on multiple fronts, including Bakhmut, Kupiansk, and Lyman. As of 2025, it operates in the Kharkiv direction.