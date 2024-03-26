Skip to content
Sumy Oblast council members detained over suspicion of attempted bribery

by Kateryna Denisova March 26, 2024 10:05 PM 1 min read
The detention of one of the suspected deputies who reportedly offered a bribe to Sumy city officials. (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Law enforcement officers detained two members of the Sumy Oblast council for allegedly offering a bribe to Sumy city officials in the amount of $100,000, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported on March 26.

The council members offered the money to the head of the Sumy City Military Administration for merging two medical institutions, which could have ensured increased funding, according to the statement.

They were reportedly detained while handing over the first part of the bribe in the amount of $50,000.

"The defendants offered to provide the official with 10-20% of the allocated budget funding," SAPO's statement reads.

One of the detainees is also the chief doctor of a local medical institution and allegedly offered the bribe to keep this position, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said.

The detainees are expected to be formally charged. If convicted, the council members might face up to 10 years in prison with or without confiscation of property.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
