Denmark allocates $292 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense, minister says

Denmark has allocated 2.1 billion Danish kroner (over $292 million) to bolster Ukraine's air defense, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced on Dec. 19.

The announcement comes amid intensified Russian attacks against Ukraine, including one of the largest aerial strikes on Dec. 13, which targeted energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

The package includes financial support for the operation of Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets used to counter Russian air targets.

“One of Ukraine's most urgent needs right now is the ability to protect itself from Russian air strikes. That is why we are prioritizing more support for air defense,” Poulsen said.

Denmark has already transferred the second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 7.

Denmark has provided Ukraine with about $7.5 billion worth of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It was also the first country to offer military aid to Ukraine through direct purchases from Ukraine’s defense industry.

Denmark is part of a broader coalition effort to bolster aid to Ukraine ahead of the uncertain future of U.S. aid under incoming President Donald Trump. On Nov. 27, the heads of government from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

The countries identified Russia as a significant long-term threat and called for stronger sanctions and enhanced defense measures to counter Moscow’s aggression.