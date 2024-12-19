Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Denmark, Ukraine, Western aid, Russia, War, Air defense
Edit post

Denmark allocates $292 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense, minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 19, 2024 7:13 PM 2 min read
Danish Air Force F-16 takes off in Monte Real Air Force Base during the Real Thaw 2018 exercise on Feb. 6, 2018, in Monte Real, Portugal. (Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has allocated 2.1 billion Danish kroner (over $292 million) to bolster Ukraine's air defense, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced on Dec. 19.

The announcement comes amid intensified Russian attacks against Ukraine, including one of the largest aerial strikes on Dec. 13, which targeted energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

The package includes financial support for the operation of Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets used to counter Russian air targets.

“One of Ukraine's most urgent needs right now is the ability to protect itself from Russian air strikes. That is why we are prioritizing more support for air defense,” Poulsen said.

Denmark has already transferred the second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 7.

Denmark has provided Ukraine with about $7.5 billion worth of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It was also the first country to offer military aid to Ukraine through direct purchases from Ukraine’s defense industry.

Denmark is part of a broader coalition effort to bolster aid to Ukraine ahead of the uncertain future of U.S. aid under incoming President Donald Trump. On Nov. 27, the heads of government from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

The countries identified Russia as a significant long-term threat and called for stronger sanctions and enhanced defense measures to counter Moscow’s aggression.

Putin proposes to ‘experiment’ on Western air defenses by launching Oreshnik at Kyiv
Speaking during his annual press conference and a call-in program, Vladimir Putin again claimed that Russia’s “new” Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) cannot be intercepted by air defenses.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 of the 85 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty drones were reportedly lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.
6:26 AM

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.