Democrats begin investigation into relationship Donald Trump Jr. has with Russian oligarch

The Democratic Party on Sept. 14 launched an investigation into Donald Trump Jr. after he and his wife, Bettina Trump, admitted that their lavish wedding getaway was paid for in part by Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"(A)ny apparent ties to members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle raises serious questions about pay-to-play schemes and foreign intelligence infiltration of the President's family," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia wrote.

Garcia is a Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump disclosed details of their trip in an Instagram post on Sept. 14 after the investigative outlet Pro Publica reported earlier in the day that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a three-day party for the couple in the Bahamas.

The letter written by Garcia is addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and demands that she "immediately provide all records, documents, and communications concerning the relationship Mr. Trump (Jr.) maintains with Mr. Umar Kremlev, including any steps taken to investigate Mr. Kremlev's access to Mr. Trump (Jr.) or financial ties between the men."

Kremlev is tied to the Russian group "Healthy Fatherland" that is run by his sister-in-law and sanctioned by Ukraine for its role in the illegal abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories, Garcia wrote.

The Oversight Committee has requested the White House provide documents, records, and communications with Trump Jr. regarding Kremlev.

"Given that Mr. Trump (Jr.) reportedly advises his father, the President of the United States, on issues of national security and vetting White House personnel, any possible foreign entanglement deserves close scrutiny," Garcia wrote.