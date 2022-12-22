Defense News: US to scrutinize its control of funds allocation to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Criminal Investigation Service (DCIS) will strengthen oversight of contracts approved under an accelerated procedure to Ukraine's fight against Russia.

The DCIS will also track the potential black market diversion of U.S. aid, according to James Ives, principal deputy director for DCIS, which falls under the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General. No contracting fraud has become public so far. “The risk is very real by virtue of the fact that we’re dealing with such an incredible volume of items, many that have warfighting capabilities, and we’re doing it very quickly,” Ives said in an interview to Defense News.

Small teams with the defense attaché office within the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine have reportedly conducted inspections, including keeping records of aid before it’s handed over and tracking it from border logistics hubs to the front line. The Defense Department also trains Ukrainians to provide data from areas where U.S. teams cannot go.