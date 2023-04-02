Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Russia lost 4,000 soldiers in Ukraine over the past week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2023 3:43 PM 1 min read
The 80th Brigade tank of Ukraine's Armed Forces fires at the positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 26, 2023. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian defenders have "destroyed" nearly 4,000 Russian troops since March 27, First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk said on April 2.

According to Pavliuk, in the last week of its all-out war against Ukraine, Russia also lost 224 pieces of various weapons and military equipment, including one aircraft, 33 drones, 23 tanks, 56 artillery systems, and 39 armored fighting vehicles.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported earlier in the day that Russia had lost a total of 174,550 troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military defending the south of Donetsk Oblast, said on April 2 that Ukraine’s military had pushed the Russian troops back from "several positions" in the direction of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian forces "are now busy equipping these positions for defensive combat operations," Dmytrashkivskyi said on national television.

Earlier on April 1, the General Staff said that Russian forces had concentrated their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 1 – Why does Ukraine keep up costly defense of Bakhmut?
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #1 is dedicated to Ukraine’s military strategy in Bakhmut, an embattled city in Donet…
Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.