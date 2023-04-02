General Staff: Russia has lost 174,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia had lost 174,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 2.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

Russia has also lost 3,618 tanks, 6,986 armored fighting vehicles, 5,537 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,687 artillery systems, 527 multiple launch rocket systems, 279 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,249 drones, and 18 boats, according to the military.

