Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Russian troops forced to retreat from ‘several positions’ in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2023 11:03 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian serviceman firing a machine gun at a firing range, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, March 15, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military has pushed the Russian troops back from "several positions" in the direction of Donetsk, according to Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military defending the south of Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian forces "are now busy equipping these positions for defensive combat operations," Dmytrashkivskyi said on the national television, as quoted by Liga.

He added that Russian forces attacked the industrial town of Avdiivka, located just five kilometers north of Russian-occupied Donetsk, some 30 times over the last day – mostly with infantry, supported by only two tanks.

The small town has recently faced an uptick in assaults as Russian forces attempt to advance in the area.

However, Russia failed to achieve its goal of seizing the whole region of Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, by March 31, the Institute of the Study of War noted in its latest update.

Avdiivka has been a target of Russian attacks since 2014, when Russia first invaded Ukraine.
With Russian forces making recent gains on the flanks of Avdiivka, Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi acknowledged on March 20 that the city could become a “second Bakhmut.”

“The city is being wiped off the face of the earth,” said Vitalii Barabash, head of the Avdiivka military administration.

Read also: Surviving Avdiivka. Russia intensifies assault on city deemed a ‘second Bakhmut’

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.