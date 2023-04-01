General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 70 Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces repelled more than 70 Russian attacks in those directions on March 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched five missiles, 16 airstrikes and close to 40 MLRS attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces also launched at least six Shahed-136 drones. All of those were downed by Ukraine's air defense.

The General Staff warned that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 10 strikes against Russian temporary bases on March 31.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit nine bases of Russian troops and equipment, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an artillery unit, and an electronic warfare station.