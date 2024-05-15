Defense Ministry confirms Russian units entered Vovchansk from north, fighting ongoing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Small Russian infantry units had entered Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast and are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of town, Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin said on air on May 15.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the north of Kharkiv Oblast toward Lyptsi and Vovchansk, a town located less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border and around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

"(Russian forces) are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the town with small infantry units," Lazutkin said.

"Our task is to destroy the enemy, to prevent them from gathering more forces and gaining a foothold," he added.

Ukrainian forces are fighting off Russian troops using drones and artillery and destroying Russian equipment, according to the spokesperson.

"But yes, some (Russian) infantry groups did enter the town," Lazutkin added.

Vovchansk Police Chief Oleksii Kharkivskyi said on the morning of May 15 that Russian forces are taking up "positions on the streets of the town" amid ongoing battles.

The Presidential Office announced the same day that Ukraine is sending additional reinforcements to Kharkiv Oblast.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on air on May 15 that the situation in the region has somewhat stabilized. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks in the area over the past day, Voloshyn said.

"Fighting continues in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk sectors... (Russian forces) are trying to gain a foothold there, but Ukrainian troops are not allowing them to do so," Voloshyn reported.