Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.

Russia launched a new offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, with 30,000 Russian soldiers reportedly involved in the operation.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on May 13 that reserves were being deployed to the area.

Heavy battles are ongoing in the direction of the village of Lyptsi and the town of Vovchansk, where the local police chief reported Russian soldiers had taken up positions on the morning of May 15.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on air on May 15 that the situation in the region has somewhat stabilized. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks in the area over the past day, Voloshyn said.

Zelensky discussed the situation with Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, as well as the heads of the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard.

"Additional forces are being deployed, there are reserves," the report from the Presidential Office said.

Zelensky has postponed all international trips planned for the coming days, the Presidential Office said. "We are grateful to our partners for their understanding."

Ukraine's military intelligence warned on May 14 that once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast has fully stabilized, Russia may launch a new offensive in neighboring Sumy Oblast.