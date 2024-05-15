Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Vovchansk
Edit post

Military: Situation in Kharkiv Oblast somewhat stabilized but heavy battles continue

by Martin Fornusek May 15, 2024 12:38 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military personnel fire artillery on the front line as the Russia's war against Ukraine continues in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Heavy defensive battles are ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast, but the situation has somewhat stabilized, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on air on May 15.

Moscow's troops launched a new offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, with 30,000 soldiers reportedly involved in the operation.

"(Russian forces) are trying to gain a foothold on a sizable strip of border settlements for further advancement," Voloshyn said on national television.

"Over the past day, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks, namely in the directions of Hlyboke – Lyptsi, Lukiantsi – Lyptsi, Borysivka – Neskuchne, and Shebekino –  Vovchansk," he added.

"Fighting continues in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk sectors... (Russian forces) are trying to gain a foothold there, but Ukrainian troops are not allowing them to do so," Voloshyn said.

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation
VOVCHANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – The glide bombs arrive in groups of three. Their flight can be heard from far away, but only in the last second before impact is it clear where it will hit. The explosions, orders of magnitude more powerful than regular artillery shells, shake the ground where the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

In spite of this, Ukrainian officials said the same day that Russian troops are taking up positions in the streets of Vochansk, a town located less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border and around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

According to the Voloshyn, Ukrainian troops counterattack and strike at Russian forces with artillery and drones.

"At certain areas in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk areas... our units were moved to more advantageous positions to reduce losses," Voloshyn said.

Russian losses since the start of the Kharkiv Oblast offensive have amounted to 615 soldiers and 98 units of equipment, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Moscow's forces have not taken new actions in Kharkiv Oblast since the start of the day on May 15 and are trying to regroup and solidify their positions, the statement read.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
12:57 PM

Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.