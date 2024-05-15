Military: Situation in Kharkiv Oblast somewhat stabilized but heavy battles continue

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Heavy defensive battles are ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast, but the situation has somewhat stabilized, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on air on May 15.

Moscow's troops launched a new offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, with 30,000 soldiers reportedly involved in the operation.

"(Russian forces) are trying to gain a foothold on a sizable strip of border settlements for further advancement," Voloshyn said on national television.

"Over the past day, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks, namely in the directions of Hlyboke – Lyptsi, Lukiantsi – Lyptsi, Borysivka – Neskuchne, and Shebekino – Vovchansk," he added.

"Fighting continues in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk sectors... (Russian forces) are trying to gain a foothold there, but Ukrainian troops are not allowing them to do so," Voloshyn said.

In spite of this, Ukrainian officials said the same day that Russian troops are taking up positions in the streets of Vochansk, a town located less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border and around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

According to the Voloshyn, Ukrainian troops counterattack and strike at Russian forces with artillery and drones.

"At certain areas in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk areas... our units were moved to more advantageous positions to reduce losses," Voloshyn said.

Russian losses since the start of the Kharkiv Oblast offensive have amounted to 615 soldiers and 98 units of equipment, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Moscow's forces have not taken new actions in Kharkiv Oblast since the start of the day on May 15 and are trying to regroup and solidify their positions, the statement read.