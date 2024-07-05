Death toll of Russia's July 3 attack on Dnipro rises to 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's drone and missile attack on Dnipro on July 3 has risen to eight, as a 72-year-old woman died in the hospital, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Another victim – a 58-year-old woman – died in the hospital on the evening of July 4, the governor said earlier.

Over 50 people were injured in the attack that damaged a shopping center, schools, kindergartens, and medical institutions.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.

Three people were killed and at least 12 injured after a Russian missile attack hit a nine-story building in Dnipro on June 28.