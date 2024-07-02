Skip to content
Death toll of Russia's June 28 attack on Dnipro rises to 2

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2024 9:20 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, on June 28, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian attack against Dnipro on June 28 has risen to two, as rescuers found the body of a woman in the rubble, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 2.

Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, damaging a nine-story building. At least 12 were wounded, the authorities reported.

Emergency services were still working at the scene as of the morning of July 2. Nearly 70% of the rubble had been cleared, Lysak said.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.

Governor: Two people missing after Dnipro attack found alive and well
The mother and son who live in the destroyed nine-story building were not home at the time of the attack, according to the governor. He said they had contacted officials.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
8:07 PM

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
6:57 PM

Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
