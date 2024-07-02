Death toll of Russia's June 28 attack on Dnipro rises to 2

This audio is created with AI assistance
The death toll of a Russian attack against Dnipro on June 28 has risen to two, as rescuers found the body of a woman in the rubble, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 2.
Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, damaging a nine-story building. At least 12 were wounded, the authorities reported.
Emergency services were still working at the scene as of the morning of July 2. Nearly 70% of the rubble had been cleared, Lysak said.
Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.
Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.