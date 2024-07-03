Skip to content
News Feed, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Dnipro, Russian attacks, Ukraine
Russian attack on Dnipro kills 3, injures 18

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2024 9:59 AM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on July 3 after the military reported missiles and drones heading toward the city and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Suspilne outlet reported that a local shopping center was hit but did not provide additional details. A fire also broke out near a medical facility, Suspilne wrote.

"Unfortunately, there are dead civilians," Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said.

Three people we killed and 18 injured, including a 14-year-old girl, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

"(Russia) attacked Dnipro with missiles and attack drones," the governor said.

"Several fires broke out, there is damage."

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts
Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
9:59 AM

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 3, injures 18.

The Suspilne outlet reported that a local shopping center was hit but did not provide additional details. Ukrainian officials are yet to comment on the consequences of the attack.
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.