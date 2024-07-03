Russian attack on Dnipro kills 3, injures 18.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on July 3 after the military reported missiles and drones heading toward the city and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Suspilne outlet reported that a local shopping center was hit but did not provide additional details. A fire also broke out near a medical facility, Suspilne wrote.

"Unfortunately, there are dead civilians," Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said.

Three people we killed and 18 injured, including a 14-year-old girl, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

"(Russia) attacked Dnipro with missiles and attack drones," the governor said.

"Several fires broke out, there is damage."