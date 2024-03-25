Official: Death toll of Russian March 12 attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's March 12 missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to six as a 59-year-old man died in the hospital of his injuries, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, reported on March 25.

Seven more people injured in the attack that hit a residential building remain in the hospital, including three in serious condition, according to Vilkul's update on Telegram.

At least three missile hits were recorded in Kryvyi Rih, one of which targeted a nine-story building and another hitting the roof of a five-story building.

"Doctors fought for his (man's) life all these days, operated on him, did everything possible, but numerous injuries were incompatible with life," Vilkul wrote on March 25.

The local authorities reported previously about three killed women and two killed men as a result of the Russian attack on the city. A total of 50 people were injured, including over 10 children, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

The hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky came under a particularly heavy attack in July 2023, which resulted in six people killed and over 70 injured.