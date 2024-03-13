Update: 49 injured, 5 killed in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in a Russian missile attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of March 12 has risen to 49, Governor Serhii Lysak said on March 13.

At least three missile hits were recorded in the city, one of which struck a nine-story building and another hitting the roof of a five-story building.

Lysak's previous update on the casualties said that five people had been killed and 44 wounded.

The governor said on March 13 that ten adults were still in the hospital, five of them with severe injuries. Seven children were also hospitalized, all with moderate injuries.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

The hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky came under a particularly heavy attack in July 2023, which resulted in six people killed and over 70 injured.

"Every day, our cities and villages are subjected to such attacks. Every day, Ukraine loses people to Russian evil," Zelensky wrote on social media following the March 12 attack.