Update: 6 killed, 75 injured in Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih

At least six people have been killed, among them a child, in a Russian missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning of July 31.

Governor Serhii Lysak said that as of 5:30 p.m. local time, 75 people were injured, including six children. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized and two are in serious condition.

Russia attacked the city with two ballistic missiles, one of which targeted a nine-story residential building. Parts of its fourth to ninth floors were damaged, starting a fire in an apartment on the fourth floor, the State Emergency Service reported.

Lysak stated that 150 residents escaped the apartment building on their own, and another thirty were helped by rescuers.

Another missile hit the laboratory of an educational institution, destroying two buildings and damaging two others. A woman who worked at in the building was was the sixth reported death.

August 1 has been declared a day of mourning in the city.