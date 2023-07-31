Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Update: 6 killed, 75 injured in Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2023 7:00 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six people have been killed, among them a child, in a Russian missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning of July 31.

Governor Serhii Lysak said that as of 5:30 p.m. local time, 75 people were injured, including six children. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized and two are in serious condition.

Russia attacked the city with two ballistic missiles, one of which targeted a nine-story residential building. Parts of its fourth to ninth floors were damaged, starting a fire in an apartment on the fourth floor, the State Emergency Service reported.

Lysak stated that 150 residents escaped the apartment building on their own, and another thirty were helped by rescuers.

Another missile hit the laboratory of an educational institution, destroying two buildings and damaging two others. A woman who worked at in the building was was the sixth reported death.

August 1 has been declared a day of mourning in the city.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against an educational institution in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

