News Feed
Investigators conduct searches at Kyiv power plant over suspected embezzlement

by Martin Fornusek October 27, 2023 5:06 PM
The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) is conducting searches at a Kyiv thermal power plant's premises in relation to allegedly stolen funds allocated for the station's repairs, the DBR reported on Oct. 27, 2023. (DBR/Telegram)
The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) is conducting searches at a Kyiv thermal power plant's premises in relation to suspected theft of funds, which were allocated for the station's repairs, the DBR reported on Oct. 27.

The Bureau said it has information suggesting that a company contracted last year to repair damages at the plant caused by Russian attacks never carried out the work despite receiving payment for it.

The DBR is carrying out searches at the plant's administrative buildings to review documentation related to the supposed repair works, their results, and documents proving the admission of the contractor's employees to the plant.

The organization contracted for the repair works is also under investigation by the DBR.

The Kyiv City Military Administration raised complaints about the searches earlier on Oct. 27, claiming that access to critical energy facilities is restricted under martial law.

City authorities accused the DBR of safety violations during the search, namely recording videos of the facility.

The DBR responded that the searches are being "carried out in strict compliance with the recommendations of services that ensure the safety of strategic objects."

The plant is managed by KyivTeploEnergo, the capital's municipal enterprise.

Author: Martin Fornusek
