Crashed Russian drone discovered in Moldova, authorities report

A crashed Russian Gerbera-type drone was discovered on Moldovan soil on Jan. 17, Moldovan officials reported.

The drone was found by a hunter in the village of Nucareni, in the Telenesti District of the country, which is located approximately 54 kilometers (33 miles) from the Moldova-Ukraine border, authorities said.

Moldova's National Police released a photo of the downed drone on Telegram, noting that after examination, it was determined that the drone was not armed with explosives.

It was not immediately clear as to when the drone had crashed. Russia has regularly launched drones targeting various regions of Ukraine, including its southwestern border regions, in recent weeks.

In response to the Russian airspace violation, Moldova's Foreign Ministry said that the incident "represents a threat to national security and a violation of the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"The Republic of Moldova condemns such violations and condemns the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which also endangers the safety of our citizens," the statement added.

Russian drones have previously violated Moldovan airspace, including most recently in November 2025 when the drone incursion forced Moldova too temporarily close its airspace.

The most recent discovery follows a barrage of drone incidents and incursions in European countries in late 2025 — the culprit of which largely suspected to be Russia.

In September 2025, a total of 19 Russian drones entered Polish territory, forcing Poland's Air Force to down at least three of the drones for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.