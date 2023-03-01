Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil airport to 5 years in prison

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 7:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on March 1 that Yevhenii Dykhne, the former head of Ukraine's state-owned Boryspil International Airport, has been sentenced to five years in prison for abuse of power.

According to the announcement, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court found Dykhne guilty of Hr 15.7 million ($429,000) in damages.

Boryspil is Ukraine's biggest airport, located just southeast of Kyiv.

Between 2014-2019, Dykhne, as well as another official, leased out property for entrepreneurial activity at a price below market value. However, only Infrastructure Ministry and the State Property Fund have the right to lease land that is owned by the state.

In addition to his five-year sentence, Dykhne is forbidden from holding positions related to organizational-management or administrative-economic functions for a term of three years. He must also pay a fine of Hr 8,500 ($233).

Dykhne is also the former president of the privately-owned Ukraine International Airlines (UIA).

Ukraine appoints new High Anti-Corruption Court head
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
