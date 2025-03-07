Putin might consider conditional truce in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly considering a truce in Ukraine if certain conditions are respected, Bloomberg reported on March 7.

Russian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 for preliminary talks regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine and restoring bilateral relations. Russian officials have repeatedly offered ultimatums to Ukraine rather than concessions for negotiations.

Russia is open to a temporary peace settlement in Ukraine if progress will be made towards a final peace plan, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Kremlin insists on organizing the framework of a pottential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This includes deciding what countries would take part in a peacekeeping force, a person familiar with the topic told Bloomberg.

Russia first voiced its openness to a conditional truce at the Saudi Arabia summit on Feb. 18 between top U.S. and Russian officials, various people told Bloomberg asking not to be named.

For armed fighting to stop there needs to be a clear understanding of a final peace plan, it's structure, and its principles, two people with an understanding of the matter said to Blooomberg.

On March 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a truce in the sky and sea as well as prisoner of war (POWs) releases as a first step to establishing peace.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are due to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days following a White House meeting between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 28 that ended with a heated arguement between the two leaders.

On March 7 Trump said he is considering implementing sweeping sanctions and tariffs against Russia until a ceasefire and peace plan is reached.

The U.S. leader also accused Ukraine of being more difficult to deal with than Russia, despite acknowledging "Russia is bombing the hell out of Ukraine."